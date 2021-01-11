Man dies after shooting in East Austin

A man is dead after a shooting in East Austin.

Austin police say they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. about shots fired on Grand Canyon Drive just east of Cameron Road.

A few minutes later, another call was received by 911 about a man who'd been shot on Springdale just south of 290. First responders arrived and tried to save the man's life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting started with some sort of disturbance at the first location where the man was shot. They believe the victim's girlfriend then drove him to the Springdale location and that's where she called 911.

The identity of the victim has not been released but police say the victim and his girlfriend are from out of town.

Police did not provide any details about a suspect or suspects but said that there's believed to be no threat to the public.