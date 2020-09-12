Man dies in motorcycle crash in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man is dead after a crash in North Austin Saturday afternoon.
Austin police responded to a motorcycle crash just before 1 p.m. at the 12000 of Research Boulevard.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
When they arrived, they found a man in his 60s with serious injuries from the crash and he was pronounced deceased on scene shortly after.
Officials believe the crash was caused by the man accidentally driving into a concrete wall on the highway, where he was then thrown off his bike.
Advertisement
The northbound side of Research Boulevard was shut down for a couple of hours but has since reopened.