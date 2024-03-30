Expand / Collapse search

Man dies saving his son from drowning at Bastrop park: police

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  March 30, 2024 1:20pm CDT
Bastrop
BASTROP, Texas - A man died while saving his son from drowning at a park in Bastrop, according to the Bastrop Police Department.

On Friday, March 29 at approximately 4 p.m., Bastrop police officers responded to an unresponsive man in the water at Fisherman's Park in Bastrop.

After investigation, it was discovered that the man's son had been struggling in the water when the man jumped in the water to assist.

The son was rescued, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

The identity of the man who died has not been released at this time.