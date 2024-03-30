Man dies saving his son from drowning at Bastrop park: police

A man died while saving his son from drowning at a park in Bastrop, according to the Bastrop Police Department.

On Friday, March 29 at approximately 4 p.m., Bastrop police officers responded to an unresponsive man in the water at Fisherman's Park in Bastrop.

After investigation, it was discovered that the man's son had been struggling in the water when the man jumped in the water to assist.

MORE STORIES

The son was rescued, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

The identity of the man who died has not been released at this time.