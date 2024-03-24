Texas school bus crash: Bastrop ISD to wear green in support of Tom Green Elementary

Bastrop ISD is encouraging its students and staff to wear green on Monday, March 25, in support of Tom Green Elementary School.

The district put out a note on social media and also asked its community to keep the families, students, staff and community of Tom Green Elementary and Hays CISD in their thoughts and prayers.

A Tom Green preschooler and a man were killed in a major crash that involved a Hays CISD school bus, a concrete truck and another vehicle in Bastrop County on Friday afternoon.

The bus carrying 44 Tom Green pre-K students and 11 adults had been returning from a field trip to the Capital of Texas Zoo. One student on the bus and a man in the third involved vehicle were killed according to Texas DPS. There were also several injuries inside the school bus.

Hays CISD said Saturday that three staff members and two students are still in the hospital. The two students and one of the staff members are expected to be released soon.

Tom Green Elementary has canceled classes for Monday and will instead be offering access to specialized crisis and trauma counselors from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on campus.