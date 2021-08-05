Man driving scooter dies following Downtown Austin crash

The Austin Police Department has identified a man who died after his scooter crashed into a Jeep in downtown Austin.

APD says that on Aug. 3 just before 2 a.m., they were notified of a crash between a scooter and a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of the N I-35 northbound service road and E. 7th Street.

The driver of the scooter, identified by police as 31-year-old Keegan Connell Mosley, had run the red light at the intersection and collided with the Jeep in the intersection, says APD.

Mosley was then transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

APD says this is Austin’s 66th fatal traffic crash this year, resulting in 71 fatalities. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 51 fatal crashes resulting in 56 fatalities.

