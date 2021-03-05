Man faces 108 charges related to secret peeping, indecent liberties with a minor: authorities

article

A North Carolina man has been charged with more than 100 counts related to secret peeping and indecent liberties with a minor, authorities said.

Michael Justin Childers, 32, is being held under a $1.25 million secured bond after he was arrested Thursday following a monthslong investigation.

Childers faces 53 counts of felony secret peeping, 55 counts of felony possession of secret peeping material and nine counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor, investigators announced.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office commenced an investigation in December 2020, discovering numerous videos taken between 2016 and 2019.

The investigation started with Wittenburg Elementary School in Alexander County, but officials say the videos are not connected to the school.

Fox News reached out to the sheriff’s office for clarification or comment.

Childers will first appear in court on Monday, FOX 46 reported.

The probe, as well as a joint investigation by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and the Taylorsville Police Department, is ongoing.

