Man found, arrested after fleeing from officers in Mustang Ridge

A man was arrested after fleeing from officers in Mustang Ridge on Tuesday.

The backstory:

According to Mustang Ridge police, on April 29, officers conducted a traffic stop after seeing a car speeding near Bock Road and Evelyn Road.

The man then entered his driveway off Avis Road and then got out of his car. Police instructed him to stop several times but was uncooperative with officers. The man then fled on foot.

An officer was injured while chasing the man and was taken to a local hospital. He was later released and is recovering.

The man was later found and taken into custody after being tased by an officer.

The man was arrested for: assault of a peace officer, evading arrest, display of a fictitious license plate, and driving while the license is invalid.

Police said the man was also arrested a couple of weeks before for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was out on bond.