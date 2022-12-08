Austin police identify man found dead in South Austin

A man shot and killed in South Austin earlier this week has been identified and Austin police are investigating his murder.

APD says it received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Dec. 6 about a shooting in the 700 block of Mankato Drive.

Police and EMS responded to the scene and found a man, later identified as 41-year-old Michael Seibert, unresponsive on the ground. Seibert died on the scene, says APD.

Initially APD reported that officers found a man in his 20s dead with "obvious signs of trauma" when they arrived.

An on-scene investigation determined Seibert was shot by someone he knew. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.