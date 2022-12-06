Man found dead in South Austin; police investigate
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide in South Austin.
Police said around 5:11 p.m., officers responded to a call at 707 Mankato Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s dead with "obvious signs of trauma."
Detectives have not confirmed the cause of injury.
No suspects are currently in custody, but APD does have a person of interest.
This is being investigated as Austin's 65th homicide of the year.