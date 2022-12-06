Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead in South Austin; police investigate

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
South Austin
FOX 7 Austin

Police investigate homicide in South Austin

Austin police are investigating a homicide in South Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide in South Austin.

Police said around 5:11 p.m., officers responded to a call at 707 Mankato Drive. 

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s dead with "obvious signs of trauma."

Detectives have not confirmed the cause of injury.

No suspects are currently in custody, but APD does have a person of interest. 

This is being investigated as Austin's 65th homicide of the year.