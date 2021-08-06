Man found dead in North Austin parking lot from gunshot wound

The Austin Police Department says a man was found dead in a North Austin parking lot early Sunday morning in an apparent homicide.

APD has identified James Burrows as the victim in the homicide.

Police say they received a 911 call reporting a person lying in the parking lot on E. 38 ½ St. Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians responded to process the scene and interview witnesses.

APD says on August 2, 2021, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide by gunshot wound.

Police have not said if there are any known suspects at this time.

This is Austin's 49th homicide of 2021.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter