Man found dead in North Austin; shooter at large

The Brief A man was found dead in North Austin APD said the incident happened at 10601 N Lamar Boulevard on Nov. 15 The shooter is still at large



A man was found dead in North Austin and the shooter is still at large, police said.

What we know:

Austin police said on Nov. 15, around 8:52 a.m., officers responded to a report of a body found at 10601 N Lamar Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with trauma to his body. He died at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 29-year-old Carlin Elrod.

Police said it is still early in the investigation, but it appeared that someone shot Elrod and then left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.