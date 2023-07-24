Man jumps overboard Carnival cruise ship off Florida's coast, US Coast Guard says

A 30-year-old man jumped overboard the Carnival Elation ship off the coast of Florida, according to the US Coast Guard.

A spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line said the ship was returning to its homeport in Jacksonville, Florida following a four-day sailing to the Bahamas on Sunday when the incident happened.

Crews are actively searching for the man about 95 nautical miles east of Melbourne in Brevard County.

The cruise line learned the passenger was missing late Sunday afternoon after another guest he was traveling with said he had not been seen all day. Carnival crews searched for the man on board, but learned he jumped after checking the ship's security camera video.

Shoreside authorities were informed of the incident and the ship was advised to continue to Jacksonville, where it returned on Monday morning, the Carnival spokesperson said.