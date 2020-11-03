Man killed in auto-pedestrian crash on I-35 identified

The man killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on I-35 has been identified. 33-year-old Armando De La Cruz died in the crash on October 21.

The crash happened at just after 3 a.m.

The Austin Police Department says that its preliminary investigation shows that a 2009 18-wheeler semi was traveling northbound in one of the inside lanes in the 7400 block of North I-35 when he moved over for an APD vehicle that had activated its lights to respond to a pedestrian an officer had seen walking against the inside concrete barrier.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

RELATED: Man dies after auto-pedestrian crash on I-35

Police say at the same time, De La Cruz sprinted eastbound into the path of the oncoming semi and was struck. De La Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

The driver of the truck remained at the crash site and cooperated with the investigation.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Officials say it does not appear that speed, lighting, or driver impairment were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.