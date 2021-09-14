Person hospitalized after shooting, crash in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A person has been hospitalized after a shooting and a crash in Northeast Austin.
The Austin Police Department says a call was received at around 9:17 a.m. in regards to a shooting or stabbing at the intersection of Cameron Road and Rutherford Lane.
Austin-Travis County EMS says it also received a call about a crash caused by a shooting.
Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. They say the person has critical life-threatening injuries.
No further information was provided at this time.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
___
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter