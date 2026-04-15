Man killed at Northeast Austin apartment complex; police say 5 involved
AUSTIN, Texas - Five people, including three juveniles, were involved in the shooting death of a man at a Northeast Austin apartment complex last week.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: APD investigating homicide in Northeast Austin
What they're saying:
APD says that around 6:49 p.m. on April 8, officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call at the Nova North Apartments in the 12300 block of Dessau Road, off E Parmer Lane.
Multiple people called reporting someone had been shot. Officers arrived and found 19-year-old Tyrell Robinson with a gunshot wound.
Despite immediate medical help, Robinson was pronounced dead at 7:13 p.m.
Several witnesses told investigators they heard gunshots and saw Robinson on the ground. Investigators also got a description of someone witnesses believed was the shooter and which direction he ran in.
Officers found a man matching the description nearby. He has been identified as 19-year-old Chance Young, who was detained and arrested. He has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
The investigation led APD to three juveniles and another man, who has been identified as 17-year-old Drevon Slaughter.
Slaughter was arrested on a related offense and charges for the three juveniles are currently pending, says APD.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS.
Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
What's next:
Both Slaughter and Young are no longer in custody, per Travis County jail records.
Young bonded out on a $15,000 bond and has a court date set for April 30.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department and Travis County court records