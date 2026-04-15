Man killed at Northeast Austin apartment complex; police say 5 involved

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The Brief 5 people, including 3 juveniles, involved in fatal shooting at NE Austin apartment complex 2 men have been identified by police Charges are pending against the 3 juveniles



Five people, including three juveniles, were involved in the shooting death of a man at a Northeast Austin apartment complex last week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: APD investigating homicide in Northeast Austin

What they're saying:

APD says that around 6:49 p.m. on April 8, officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call at the Nova North Apartments in the 12300 block of Dessau Road, off E Parmer Lane.

Multiple people called reporting someone had been shot. Officers arrived and found 19-year-old Tyrell Robinson with a gunshot wound.

Despite immediate medical help, Robinson was pronounced dead at 7:13 p.m.

Several witnesses told investigators they heard gunshots and saw Robinson on the ground. Investigators also got a description of someone witnesses believed was the shooter and which direction he ran in.

Officers found a man matching the description nearby. He has been identified as 19-year-old Chance Young, who was detained and arrested. He has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

The investigation led APD to three juveniles and another man, who has been identified as 17-year-old Drevon Slaughter.

Slaughter was arrested on a related offense and charges for the three juveniles are currently pending, says APD.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

What's next:

Both Slaughter and Young are no longer in custody, per Travis County jail records.

Young bonded out on a $15,000 bond and has a court date set for April 30.