Man shot to death while walking dog in northwest Austin: TCSO

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot to death while he was out walking his dog in the middle of the night.

The victim was identified as 49-year-old Stephen Peterman.

Police said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Monday, May 20, on Amarillo Avenue in Northwest Austin.

The victim's wife woke up to gunshots, found their dog at the front door, and her husband lying in the road.

Detectives used a hand print from the scene and surveillance video to identify the suspect.

William Jewel Daniels (Travis County Sheriff's Office)

Police arrested 36-year-old William Daniels from San Antonio. He is charged with murder.

Police believe he was burglarizing the victim's vehicle.