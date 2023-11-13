Man killed, woman injured in Harker Heights: police

A man was killed and a woman was injured in an incident in Harker Heights.

The Harker Heights Police Department responded to reports of an injured woman in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard around 1:44 p.m. Nov 12.

Officers found a woman with injuries to her head and arm who told them there was a man in an abandoned building two blocks over along with a suspect.

Officers found an unresponsive man in the building in the 500 block and after an extensive search of the area, officers were able to find the suspect in the 200 block of Jamie Road and took him into custody. The suspect remains in custody pending felony charges.

The unresponsive man was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as 37-year-old Dangelo Xavier Valadez of Harker Heights. An autopsy has been ordered.

The woman was taken by EMS to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries and released.

HHPD says this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.