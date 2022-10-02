Man killed, woman injured after motorcycle collides with deer on RM 1431

One person is dead and another injured after their motorcycle collided with a deer in Williamson County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says they received a call about the crash just after 6 p.m. Sunday on RM 1431 at Vista Hills Boulevard between Round Rock and Cedar Park.

An adult male was declared dead at the scene and an adult female was transported to the hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

