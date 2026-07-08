Man with multiple warrants arrested in North Austin: APD

The Brief A man with several outstanding warrants was arrested in North Austin APD said the man was a violent gang member who was previously arrested for several crimes This remains an ongoing investigation



A man who had 10 outstanding arrest warrants was arrested by the Austin Police Department.

The backstory:

Police said an investigation was made into a violent gang member who had 10 outstanding warrants for his arrest. The man was also known for carrying guns.

Omar Martinez, 28, was previously arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon by a felon, robbery, evading arrest, engaging in organized crime, manufacturing and delivery of controlled substance, firearms smuggling, and more.

He was wanted for a parole violation warrant from a previous incident where he evaded DPS troopers in a car and then later evaded APD on foot.

Martinez's new charges are listed down below:

Felon in Possession of a Firearm (TDCJ Parole Violation) – 50351486

Delivery of Controlled Substance (First Degree Felony) - D1DC24208172

Strangulation – Family Violence (Second Degree Felony) - D1DC26302468

Evading Arrest in a Vehicle (Third Degree Felony) - D1DC25400340

Interference with Request for Assistance (Class A Misdemeanor) - C1CR26501613

Evading Arrest on Foot (Class A Misdemeanor) – C1CR2650146

Theft (State Jail Felony)

Tampering with Government Records (Class B Misdemeanor) - C1CR25700246

Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor) - C1CR25700247

Operating an Unregistered/Improperly Registered Vehicle (Class B Misdemeanor) - C1CR25700248

Omar Martinez, 28 (Austin Police Department)

On July 1, an arrest and search warrant operation was executed.

Martinez was tracked in a vehicle and when he noticed law enforcement officers, he ran into a North Austin apartment. He tried to escape through the backyard but was surrendered to officers without incident.

Police said officers executed search warrants into the apartment. They found two guns and numerous suspected stolen items with an estimated value of $2,000.

This investigation remains ongoing.