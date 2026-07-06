New World Screwworm cases rise to 32 as Texas battles outbreak

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The Brief Federal officials confirmed a new New World screwworm case in a Crockett County sheep, bringing the total to 32 cases across Texas and New Mexico. All infections involve domestic livestock with 18 currently active, while no cases have been detected in humans, wildlife, or wild fly traps. It remains unknown how the flesh-eating parasite reemerged in the U.S. or where wild populations are hiding despite aggressive quarantine efforts.



Federal agricultural officials have confirmed one more New World Screwworm case in Texas, bringing the total number of U.S. detections to 32 since the parasite reemerged in the country last month.

The latest update from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows all 32 confirmed cases involving domestic animals, with no infections detected in wildlife or feral animals and no wild screwworm flies captured in surveillance traps.

18 cases remain active while 14 have been classified as inactive.

Center of Texas Screwworm outbreak

LA PRYOR, TEXAS - JUNE 6: Cattle roam a field on June 6, 2026 in La Pryor, Texas. The first case of the New World Screwworm parasite, since its eradication from the country in 1966, was reported in Zavala County's La Pryor on Wednesday by the United Expand

What we know:

The newest confirmed detection was reported July 3 in a sheep in Crockett County, according to the USDA's national dashboard, further cementing the county as the center of Texas' outbreak. Crockett County has also accounted for multiple recent infections involving both sheep and cattle.

The updated figures represent one additional case since federal and state officials reported 31 confirmed infections late last week.

Texas Screwworm quarantine zones, emergency response

Local perspective:

For Texas, the continued increase represents a broader concern that the flesh-eating parasite remains active despite an aggressive state and federal response that includes:

Livestock quarantine

Roadside inspections

Aerial releases of sterile flies

Expanded surveillance across the region

Texas animal health officials have already established multiple quarantine zones covering portions of more than 20 counties, restricting the movement of livestock from affected areas.

The emergency measures are intended to prevent the spread of the parasite, whose larvae feed on living tissue after flies lay eggs in open wounds.

What they're saying:

State officials continue urging ranchers, producers and animal owners to inspect livestock daily for unusual wounds, foul-smelling lesions or signs of maggots.

Suspected cases should be reported immediately to the Texas Animal Health Commission.

The Texas State Emergency Operations Center remains activated under Level II response conditions, and Gov. Greg Abbott's disaster declaration remains in effect as state and federal agencies work to contain the outbreak.

What Is New World Screwworm?

FRIO COUNTY, TEXAS - JUNE 17: Cattle graze under a shaded tree at Lew Thompson's ranch on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Frio County. (Andrew J. Whitaker/San Antonio Express-News via Getty Images)

Big picture view:

The first U.S. case of the current New World Screwworm outbreak was confirmed on June 3, 2026.

Since then, every confirmed infection has occurred in domestic livestock in Texas and neighboring New Mexico, according to the USDA.

The New World screwworm poses one of the most serious biological threats to the livestock industry because untreated infestations can rapidly worsen and become fatal. Cattle, sheep, goats, horses, wildlife and pets are all susceptible, though officials say prompt treatment is effective when infections are caught early.

Track New U.S. Screwworm Cases

What's next:

The USDA updates its New World screwworm dashboard daily at 6 p.m. Eastern. As of Sunday's update, no human cases have been reported, and no wild fly trap detections have been confirmed in the United States.