Man pretending to be Lyft driver sexually assaults passenger in Austin: affidavit

By
Published  September 17, 2024 8:26pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
AUSTIN, Texas - A man who was acting as a Lyft driver in Austin was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a passenger.

According to an arrest affidavit, the attack happened back in May.

The victim said 42-year-old Maurys Madruga-Mesa made a series of detours on the way to her drop-off location before stopping in an area in West Austin to assault her.

The victim said, at one point, Lyft sent her a safety alert after Madruga-Mesa prematurely ended the ride at the wrong location. 

Maurys Madruga-Mesa, 42

Austin police said during an interview that Madruga-Mesa admitted to using a friend's Lyft account to work, and he was not the person featured on the app.

Madruga-Mesa denied any wrongdoing.

He was booked into the Travis County Jail with a $40,000 bond. 