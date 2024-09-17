Man pretending to be Lyft driver sexually assaults passenger in Austin: affidavit
AUSTIN, Texas - A man who was acting as a Lyft driver in Austin was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a passenger.
According to an arrest affidavit, the attack happened back in May.
The victim said 42-year-old Maurys Madruga-Mesa made a series of detours on the way to her drop-off location before stopping in an area in West Austin to assault her.
The victim said, at one point, Lyft sent her a safety alert after Madruga-Mesa prematurely ended the ride at the wrong location.
Maurys Madruga-Mesa, 42
MORE STORIES:
- Pflugerville ISD teacher broke kindergartner's fingers, parents say
- 3 arrested for orchestrating attempted murder, plotting to kill WilCo judge: WCSO
- How to blur your home on Google Maps
Austin police said during an interview that Madruga-Mesa admitted to using a friend's Lyft account to work, and he was not the person featured on the app.
Madruga-Mesa denied any wrongdoing.
He was booked into the Travis County Jail with a $40,000 bond.