Man pretending to be Lyft driver sexually assaults passenger in Austin: affidavit

The brief A man acting as a Lyft driver was charged with sexually assaulting a passenger. APD said he was using his friend's Lyft account to work, and was not the driver featured on the app.



A man who was acting as a Lyft driver in Austin was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a passenger.

According to an arrest affidavit, the attack happened back in May.

The victim said 42-year-old Maurys Madruga-Mesa made a series of detours on the way to her drop-off location before stopping in an area in West Austin to assault her.

The victim said, at one point, Lyft sent her a safety alert after Madruga-Mesa prematurely ended the ride at the wrong location.

Maurys Madruga-Mesa, 42

Austin police said during an interview that Madruga-Mesa admitted to using a friend's Lyft account to work, and he was not the person featured on the app.

Madruga-Mesa denied any wrongdoing.

He was booked into the Travis County Jail with a $40,000 bond.