3 arrested for orchestrating attempted murder, plotting to kill WilCo judge: WCSO
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Three people were arrested for orchestrating an attempted murder and for plotting to kill a Williamson County judge, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said.
According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, on March 8, around 2:30 a.m., a teen called 911 and said his mom and her boyfriend had been shot by an intruder while they were sleeping in Liberty Hill.
No items were stolen, and it was apparent to deputies that this was not a random act of violence.
The teen's mother was shot 11 times in her chest, stomach, arms, legs, shoulder and neck. The mother's boyfriend was shot twice in his neck and arm.
Despite the severity of the injuries, both victims survived and have recovered, WCSO said.
Liberty Hill police, the WCSO and the FBI launched an investigation into this incident.
Three people were arrested for orchestrating the attempted murder, as well as plotting to kill a Williamson County Judge.
According to the WCSO, more information will be released during a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 18.