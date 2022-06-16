Man robs victim with knife near UT Campus: UTPD

The Austin Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery near the University of Texas at Austin campus after a man reportedly robbed someone while holding a knife.

The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) says officers heard APD release a description of the suspect involved in the robbery that occurred in the 2300 block of Guadalupe Street just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

UTPD officers assisted APD in searching the area for the suspect, but he has not been found as of Thursday afternoon.

The suspect is described as a 30-40 year-old white male about 5'10" with a slim build and stubble or a scruffy beard and hair. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt or jacket and blue jeans and was carrying a dark backpack.

He was last seen traveling north on Guadalupe Street away from the UT main campus.

UTPD says that APD advised this is an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to campus.

Anyone who sees a person matching the suspect's description is asked to call 9-1-1 or if they have information about the suspect to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092 and reference Case No. 22-1670563.