Watch: Oregon man narrowly escapes death after runaway saw blade misses him

An Oregon man narrowly missed either serious injury or death after a saw blade got loose from a construction site and rolled speedily towards him.

Security footage captured the heart-stopping moment from a convenience store in Eugene on March 28.

The man was walking into the convenience store when the saw, used for cutting concrete, came loose from a nearby construction site, according to local media.

The footage then showed the blade whizzing through the parking lot and slamming into the store, inches from the door.

The impact of the blade was so powerful it shook the entire store, according to reports.

No one was injured in the incident.

