Man sentenced for receiving child pornography

A man was sentenced to 120 months in prison for receiving child pornography.

According to court documents, on Oct. 23, 2020, the FBI received information on 29-year-old Luis Rodolfo Hernandez Borjas, a Mexican national living in Lytle, who they said stored images of child pornography on his laptop.

Further investigation revealed Borjas had over 1,900 images and 17 video files depicting child pornography. Borjas also admitted to sexually assaulting an 8-year-old child.

On June 22, 2021, Borjas pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography. Borjas has remained in federal custody since his arrest on Jan. 25, 2021.

On Wednesday, Borjas was sentenced to 120 months in prison and was ordered to pay $45,000 in restitution.

The FBI investigated the case.