Man shoots into another person's vehicle in downtown Austin

The Brief Austin police searching for aggravated assault suspect Suspect shot and injured another person in downtown Austin on September 2



The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help as it searches for a suspect in connection to a shooting in downtown Austin.

The incident happened on September 2 at around 1:18 a.m.

APD says officers were responding to an unrelated incident when they heard gunshots at the intersection of East 7th Street and Red River Street.

Officers arrived at the intersection and found a victim who was bleeding.

What we know about the suspect

Police say after further investigating they found that the suspect was in a Chevrolet Malibu with two other people when he drove alongside the victim's vehicle and discharged multiple gunshots at the front right passenger.

The victim was struck and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as follows:

black male

Possibly shaved head or short hair

Last seen wearing a black T-shirt, light colored ripped jeans, and gold chain

The suspect's vehicle is described as:

Chevrolet Malibu

Newer model

Silver or gray in color

No front license plate

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Aggravated Assault unit at 512-974-5245. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.