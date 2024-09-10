Man shoots into another person's vehicle in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help as it searches for a suspect in connection to a shooting in downtown Austin.
The incident happened on September 2 at around 1:18 a.m.
APD says officers were responding to an unrelated incident when they heard gunshots at the intersection of East 7th Street and Red River Street.
Officers arrived at the intersection and found a victim who was bleeding.
What we know about the suspect
Police say after further investigating they found that the suspect was in a Chevrolet Malibu with two other people when he drove alongside the victim's vehicle and discharged multiple gunshots at the front right passenger.
The victim was struck and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as follows:
- black male
- Possibly shaved head or short hair
- Last seen wearing a black T-shirt, light colored ripped jeans, and gold chain
The suspect's vehicle is described as:
- Chevrolet Malibu
- Newer model
- Silver or gray in color
- No front license plate
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Aggravated Assault unit at 512-974-5245. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.