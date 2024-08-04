Bastrop County officer-involved shooting: 1 dead

An officer-involved shooting in Bastrop County on Saturday night resulted in one person's death.

Bastrop County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call east of Bastrop around 8:48 p.m. August 3 about a person "indiscriminately shooting."

When deputies arrived at the scene, the person fired at one of them, said BCSO. That deputy was not injured and BCSO's Special Response Team was called in.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

When the SRT arrived, the person "engaged the responding deputies," says BCSO, and as a result, they were shot and killed.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.