Man shot, killed after running up to ex-girlfriend's car with pickaxe in North Austin: APD

A man killed in a North Austin shooting on Saturday has been identified.

Austin police said Henry Martinez, 30, was killed on April 12.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 14th homicide of 2025.

The backstory:

Police said on April 12, around 4:40 a.m., there were calls of a shooting at an apartment complex at 12612 N. Lamar Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation showed Martinez ran up to his ex-girlfriend's vehicle with a pickaxe and was shot by a man who was inside the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.