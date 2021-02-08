Man shot, killed while filming “robbery prank” for YouTube, Nashville police say

article

A man was shot and killed Friday night in Nashville, Tenn., after pulling out a knife during a robbery "prank" intended for YouTube, police said.

Officers were called to the parking lot of Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park around 9:20 p.m., according to a news release from Nashville police.

Police said the victim, Timothy Wilks, 20, and his friend pulled out butcher knives and approached a group of people. One person in the group has been reportedly identified as David Starnes Jr, 23.

Starnes told police he was unaware of the prank and shot Wilks in self-defense.

Homicide Unit detectives are currently investigating the self-defense claim and no charges have been filed against Starnes.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

