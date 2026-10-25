Man shot near The Domain in Austin, suspect vehicle flees

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The Brief A man was hospitalized after being shot Sunday afternoon near The Domain on Kramer Lane. A vehicle believed to be connected to the gunfire fled the scene shortly after 3 p.m. No suspect information has been released, and the victim's condition remains unknown.



A man was shot Sunday afternoon near The Domain in Austin, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. near the 3200 block of Kramer Lane, according to the Austin Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Police had no immediate word on his condition.

A vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting fled the scene, police said. No suspect information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.