Man shot near The Domain in Austin, suspect vehicle flees
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AUSTIN, Texas - A man was shot Sunday afternoon near The Domain in Austin, police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. near the 3200 block of Kramer Lane, according to the Austin Police Department.
The victim was taken to a hospital. Police had no immediate word on his condition.
A vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting fled the scene, police said. No suspect information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Austin Police Department.