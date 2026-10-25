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Man shot near The Domain in Austin, suspect vehicle flees

By
FOX 7 Austin
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 25, 2026 4:25 PM CDT
Published October 25, 2026 4:25 PM CDT
This is a breaking news alert. article

(FOX Local)

The Brief

    • A man was hospitalized after being shot Sunday afternoon near The Domain on Kramer Lane.
    • A vehicle believed to be connected to the gunfire fled the scene shortly after 3 p.m.
    • No suspect information has been released, and the victim's condition remains unknown.

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was shot Sunday afternoon near The Domain in Austin, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. near the 3200 block of Kramer Lane, according to the Austin Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Police had no immediate word on his condition.

A vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting fled the scene, police said. No suspect information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by Austin Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyAustin