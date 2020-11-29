Man taken into custody following shots fired call in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department has arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a Southeast Round Rock apartment Sunday morning.
RRPD says that they received a shots fired call at the Red Hills Villas Apartments on S. A.W. Grimes Boulevard around 7 a.m. Nov. 29. The suspect went into the apartment when officers arrived.
The man was taken into custody without incident around 10:30 a.m. A woman who was with him left the apartment a half-hour earlier, but RRPD says it does not appear she was a hostage.
No injuries have been reported.
Traffic was shut down on A.W. Grimes Boulevard from Gattis School Road to Thompson Trail, but RRPD says traffic has fully reopened.