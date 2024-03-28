Expand / Collapse search

Man threatens police with knife near UT campus: UTPD

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  March 28, 2024 12:28pm CDT
University/The Drag
FOX 7 Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - UT police say they disarmed a man who threatened them with a knife near campus on Wednesday.

In a social media post, UTPD said they were called to the 2000 block of Guadalupe near the southwest corner of campus.

They found the suspect and surrounded him. UTPD says the suspect, a man, was wielding a knife.

UTPD said they were able to apprehend the individual within five minutes of being dispatched.

It is unclear if the man taken into custody was charged.

UTPD reminds those in the campus area to call 911 when they do not feel safe. Crime can also be reported on UT's Live Safe app.