Man threatens store employee near UT campus: UTPD

UT police are searching for a suspect who threatened a store employee on the Drag near campus.

University police say that they had officers assist APD officials responding to a call about a male suspect who threatened a store employee at 2402 Guadalupe St. No injuries were reported.

Police searched the area, but the suspect fled the scene on foot, and officers were unable to locate him.

The suspect is described as:

A black male

Dreadlock styled hair

Ski mask pulled over his face

Last seen wearing camouflage.

Anyone with information about this crime can report it to 311.