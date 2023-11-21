West Campus apartment fire leaves 2 displaced

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Austin firefighters battling a fire at a West Campus apartment complex. (Austin Fire Department)

Two people are displaced after a fire at a West Campus apartment.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. Monday at the Legacy Apartments in the 2500 block of Rio Grande.

Austin firefighters say the fire started in a third floor apartment and extended into the attic.

UTPD helped evacuate the building while AFD worked to put out the fire.

In the end, firefighters were able to contain the fire damage to just one of the 17 units in the building. Several others had smoke and fire control damage.

Firefighters say it was an accidental electrical fire related to charging a battery-powered light.

Firefighters remained on scene overnight to monitor.