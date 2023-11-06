Man threatens taco truck employee with knife: APD

The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say threatened a taco truck employee with a knife during a robbery in Riverside last month.

On Oct. 9, just after 2 p.m., the suspect entered the Taqueria Piedra Grande #2 at 1729 E Riverside Drive and held a knife to the employee's throat. He demanded money and threatened to kill her if she did not comply, says APD.

The suspect is described as a white male between 19 and 24 years old, between 160 and 180 lbs, tall with red hair. He was last seen wearing a tan-and-green baseball cap, blue plaid shirt, dark shorts, running shoes and dark sunglasses.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.