Suspects sought in Barton Creek Square store robbery: APD

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people they say robbed a store in Barton Creek Square in late October.

The suspects entered the Champs Sports store on Oct. 25 around 1:17 p.m. and stole several items. When an employee tried to recover the merchandise, the suspects attacked and injured them.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo of Suspect 1 (Austin Police Department)

Suspect 1 is described as a Black man approximately 25 to 26 years old, 6' with a heavy build, black curly hair and slight facial hair. He was last seen wearing a hoodie with a tan upper half and a white lower half, tan sweatpants, and black-and-white Nike shoes.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo of Suspect 2 (Austin Police Department)

Suspect 2 is described as a Black woman approximately 22 to 23 years old, 5'5" to 5'6" with shoulder-length black hair and a possible tattoo on her lower back. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, denim shorts and black-and-red Air Jordan 1 shoes.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.