Man convicted, sentenced to life in prison for 2019 San Marcos apartment shooting

article

Another man has been convicted and sentenced for a 2019 murder at a San Marcos apartment complex.

30-year-old Lapear Willrich, of Giddings, was convicted of capital murder in the shooting of 23-year-old DeMarcus Trey Allen at the Village on Telluride Apartments in June 2019. Willrich was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

He was the second defendant convicted of capital murder in Allen's death. His co-defendant, 28-year-old Jon Jervis, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2022.

READ MORE

According to police, officers were called to the complex in the 300 block of Telluride around 7:10 a.m. on June 5, 2019, where a resident had reported finding a loose dog. After following the dog to an apartment, the resident found the front door had been kicked and called police.

Officers discovered Allen's body inside the home.

The investigation revealed the entire crime had been recorded by a home video surveillance system mounted inside the apartment.