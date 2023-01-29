Man wanted for throwing Molotov cocktail at New Jersey synagogue

Police are looking for a man they say lit and threw a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue in Bloomfield, New Jersey.

Police responded Sunday around 9:30 a.m. to Temple Ner Tamid, located at 939 Broad Street.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching around 3:19 a.m. with a Molotov cocktail. He is then seen lighting it and throwing it at the front door.

According to police, the glass bottle broke, but did not cause any damage to the temple. The suspect then fled down the driveway, police said.

"We had shatter-resistant film on our window which kept the Molotov cocktail from coming through our front door," said Rabbi Marc Katz.

All activities at the synagogue were canceled for Sunday, the temple said. Police will be maintaining a 24-hour presence for at least the next week.

The synagogue office will open Monday. They were determining when individual programs scheduled for Monday will open.

Bloomfield detectives, along with the Essex County Prosecutors Office, FBI, and ATF, were notified of the incident. A joint investigation is active and ongoing.

In a statement, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said, "The Office of the Attorney General is aware of the attempted arson at a synagogue in Essex County that occurred in the early morning hours today. My office is working closely with local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies, to identify and apprehend the suspect in this attack. Our investigation remains ongoing."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bloomfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-680-4084.