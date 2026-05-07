Man damages 4 cars after throwing objects from overpass on Ben White Blvd.: APD

The Brief A man was taken into custody after an incident on May 7 Police said officers responded to a traffic hazard hotshot call at S. 1st Street and W. Ben White Blvd SVRD eastbound The man threw objects from an overpass onto cars down below, police said Four cars were damaged in the incident



A man is in custody after police said he threw "rocks or bricks" from an overpass onto cars in Austin on Thursday.

What we know:

Austin police said on Thursday, May 7, around 12:42 p.m., officers responded to a traffic hazard hotshot call at S. 1st Street and W. Ben White Blvd SVRD EB.

When they arrived, they found victims who said a man threw "rocks or bricks" from an overpass onto W. Ben White Blvd. Four cars were damaged.

Shortly after, the suspect barricaded himself in an elevated position between the service road and W. Ben White Blvd.

He was later taken into custody. As of now, he will be charged with four counts of deadly conduct, police said.

What's next:

Police said the Ben White EB SVRD is closed from S. 1st Street to S. Congress Avenue.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.