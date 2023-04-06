Austin police searching for man who tried to stab a 7-Eleven employee

article

Austin police need your help identifying a man who they say threatened a North Austin gas station employee with a knife.

It happened Sunday, February 25, at 7:40 p.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 11800 block of Metric Blvd.

Police say the suspect went into the store and became combative after an employee asked him to leave. During the altercation, they say he pulled out a large knife and tried to stab the employee.



The suspect is described as a 30 to 35-year-old Hispanic male, 150 to 160 pounds with a small beard on his chin. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark-colored bucket hat, and dark jeans.

Anyone with any information should submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.