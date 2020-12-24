Man, woman arrested for allegedly robbing mail carrier in Cedar Park

Two people have been arrested for allegedly robbing a USPS mail carrier in Cedar Park last month.

29-year-old Alejandro Julian Garza and 31-year-old Skylar Renee Johnson were taken into custody in the 7000 block of Convict Hill Drive in Austin. Cedar Park police say a master key, a firearm, narcotics, and crates of mail with identifying information were also found.

RELATED: Search for suspects who robbed mail carrier in Cedar Park

Garza and Johnson are being charged with multiple felonies at the state and federal level, according to Cedar Park police.

The robbery happened at a neighborhood postal collection box in Cedar Park near the intersection of New Hope and Yaupon Trail. Investigators say on Saturday, Nov. 28 shortly before 10:00 a.m. two suspects approached a Postal Service Letter Carrier.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Robbery of a letter carrier is a federal offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison, says Cedar Park police.

CPPD and USPIS are encouraging residents to take extra precautions this holiday season:

Be aware of your surroundings when checking your mail at your mailbox or at a mail collection box

Mail contains many items that are attractive to thieves to include checks, money orders, credit/debit cards, and merchandise

Do not let incoming mail sit overnight in your mailbox or in a collection box

Deposit any outgoing mail inside post office lobbies or in a USPS blue collection box. If you place your outgoing mail in a blue USPS collection box, be sure to do so BEFORE the last collection time

As a reminder, the longer your mail stays in any mailbox, the more susceptible it is to theft

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CEDAR PARK NEWS