Mandatory evacuation ordered for parts of San Saba County

The Brief A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for specific areas in San Saba County due to rising floodwaters. The San Saba River is forecasted to crest higher than 31 feet by midnight on July 13, 2025. San Saba County is under disaster declarations from local, state, and federal authorities as flash flooding impacts Central Texas.



According to San Saba County officials, a mandatory evacuation has been ordered for any individuals or residences located south of the San Saba River, east of Highway 16 (High Street) and north of Hwy. 190 (Wallace Street).

Mandatory Evacuation

Flash Flood Warning from 7/13/2025 10:52 AM to 1:00 PM CDT for San Saba County, TX.

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a flood forecast for the San Saba River to crest higher than 31' by midnight on July 13, 2025.

San Saba County is under Disaster Declarations from the County, the State of Texas and Federal.

What they're saying:

County Judge Jody Fauly ordered the mandatory evacuation.

In a social media post, he said the river is rising faster than it did on July 4.

"Please do not be in this designated area after 1 p.m. today," he said.