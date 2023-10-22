Teen dead after crashing vehicle into Manor construction site off SH 130: DPS
MANOR, Texas - A teenager is dead after crashing his vehicle into a construction site in Manor Sunday morning, says Texas DPS.
A DPS trooper responded to the fatal crash around 9:48 a.m. Oct. 22 on the N SH 130 northbound service road near Gregg Manor Road.
The preliminary investigation says the 18-year-old driver was traveling on that service road, which turns into a dead end. The vehicle went past the dead end and continued on into a construction site where it crashed.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by ATCEMS medics.
MORE TRAVIS COUNTY NEWS
- 'Major crash' near McNeil HS in North Travis County: sheriff
- Pedestrian struck, killed in North Austin: ATCEMS
- Seven people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Manor: ATCEMS
This is the second fatal crash in less than 24 hours along this stretch of road, according to ATCEMS. Crews from ATCEMS and Travis County ESD 12 responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 3:30 p.m. Oct. 21.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. STAR Flight transported another person to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries, and EMS transported a third to Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries.