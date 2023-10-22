Teen dead after crashing vehicle into Manor construction site off SH 130: DPS

A teenager is dead after crashing his vehicle into a construction site in Manor Sunday morning, says Texas DPS.

A DPS trooper responded to the fatal crash around 9:48 a.m. Oct. 22 on the N SH 130 northbound service road near Gregg Manor Road.

The preliminary investigation says the 18-year-old driver was traveling on that service road, which turns into a dead end. The vehicle went past the dead end and continued on into a construction site where it crashed.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by ATCEMS medics.

This is the second fatal crash in less than 24 hours along this stretch of road, according to ATCEMS. Crews from ATCEMS and Travis County ESD 12 responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 3:30 p.m. Oct. 21.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. STAR Flight transported another person to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries, and EMS transported a third to Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries.