Seven people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Manor: ATCEMS

Seven people were injured, five critically, after a three-vehicle crash in Manor early Saturday morning, according to ATCEMS.

Medics, along with the Austin Fire Department and Travis County Emergency Services District 12, responded to a collision involving three vehicles at 9900 E US 290 service road going eastbound at around 5:04 a.m. Saturday morning.

ATCEMS says a total of seven patients were involved, and that four of those patients were declared trauma alerts.

Five adult patients were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, one with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, and four with potentially serious injuries.

The remaining two patients were taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.