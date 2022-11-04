Manor High School student, cousin of Vanessa Guillen, dies after being shot in the head

16-year-old Manor High School student Alan Guillen has died after being shot in the head last week. He is a cousin of Vanessa Guillen, the soldier who was murdered at Fort Hood.

Alan was shot in the head on Monday, Oct. 24 and had been at Dell Seton Medical Center in critical condition since. The Austin Police Department reported his death on Friday, Nov. 4.

APD says on Oct. 24, officers responded to a call about a juvenile being admitted to the hospital after being shot and learned the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Brandt Drive near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport around half an hour before.

A suspect had shot at two vehicles with juveniles inside, says police, and Alan Guillen was struck in the head. The suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic man between 17 and 20 years old and around 5'7". He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.

Alan Guillen's death is now being investigated as Austin's 61st homicide of the year.