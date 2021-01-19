Manor ISD reports five new cases of COVID-19 at four schools

The Manor Independent School District has reported five new cases of the coronavirus at four different campuses.

"As precautionary measures, we are following the recommendation from our

local health officials," Manor ISD said. "Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the names of the individuals or details that may identify them."

According to the school district, the cases are related to a student at Manor Senior High School, a staff member at Manor High School, a student

at Blake Manor Elementary School, and two students Manor New Tech High School.

Based on health guidance, Manor ISD is requiring students and staff at Manor Senior High School, Manor High School, Blake Manor Elementary, and Manor New Tech High School who were identified to have been in close contact with the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 to self-quarantine until they have met certain criteria.

Beginning Wednesday, January 20, impacted students will receive asynchronous instruction. Then starting Thursday, January 21, students will receive asynchronous and synchronous instruction until they return to school.

All other students at Manor High School, Blake Manor Elementary, and Manor New Tech High School will continue to receive in-person instruction at the campus. It is safe to return to school on Wednesday, January 20.

"Manor ISD is working with the Austin Public Health Department to monitor this situation closely. We will keep our community informed as we receive more information," the school district said in a press release.

For any questions or concerns, please visit the district COVID-19 information page.

