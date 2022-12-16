Manor ISD superintendent leaving Dec. 30, interim announced

Manor ISD has announced a big change in leadership on the last day before winter break.

Superintendent Dr. Andre Spencer will be leaving his position effective Dec. 30. He has been superintendent since 2020.

Dr. Andre Spencer (Manor ISD)

"Dr. Spencer has been transparent about his intent to return to the Northeast to be closer to his family and the Manor ISD Board of Trustees congratulates him on this important next step in his professional and personal life," said the board in a release. "We thank him for his leadership during these last two years."

Dr. Spencer came to Manor ISD from the New York City Department of Education, overseeing schools in Queens South.

In the interim, current Chief of Schools Michael Perkins will be acting superintendent during the transition.

The board says the search for a new superintendent will begin in January.