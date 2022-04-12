Manor ISD teacher arrested for striking student several times, school district says

A Manor ISD teacher was arrested after an officer saw the teacher strike a student several times on Tuesday at Manor High School, the school district said.

Manor ISD said around 3:30 p.m., a student was attempting to enter the building through a particular doorway when a teacher denied access. The teacher attempted to redirect the student to another door, but the student refused and pushed past the teacher.

The teacher was then seen striking the student several times, the school district said.

A Manor ISD police officer saw the incident from a hallway and arrested the teacher.

The teacher is being processed at the Travis County Jail. The teacher will be charged with injury to a child.

"The safety of Manor ISD scholars is our number one priority, and we want to assure you that we are doing everything we can to support our scholars and the Manor High School campus. The mental health crisis team will be on campus for the remainder of the week to support staff and scholars," the school district said.

Campus admin reported the incident to Child Protective Services (CPS) and the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

This is an ongoing investigation.

"Manor ISD will not tolerate conduct that jeopardizes or threatens the safety and security of our scholars. We take these matters very seriously and will use every avenue that the law allows to ensure our scholars are protected," the school district said.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter