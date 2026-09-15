Travis County approves Central Health tax rate increase for mental health investments

The Brief Travis County has approved a tax rate increase for the Central Health Hospital District budget To pay for this, there will be a six percent tax rate increase, which will raise the average homeowner's Central Health portion of their property tax bill by about $36 per year Those for and against the tax increase are speaking out



If you live in Travis County, you are part of the Central Health Hospital District, which makes up part of your property tax bill.

Travis County approves Central Health tax rate increase

By the numbers:

The Travis County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to approve Central Health's budget, which includes a property tax increase to pay for new mental health investments.

The budget has $127 million for mental health crisis services, including $54 million in new mental health investments.

There is $33 million for in-patient psychiatric beds and emergency department services, $16 million for a new mental health crisis center, addiction treatment, and more.

To pay for this, there will be a six percent tax rate increase, which will raise the average homeowner's Central Health portion of their property tax bill by about $36 per year.

What they're saying:

County leaders say this is designed to help people who cycle through the streets, jail, and the ER.

"Today, far too many people in Travis County are going without the mental health care that they need," Dr. Patrick Lee, president and CEO of Central Health, said.

"It's not just a mental health issue, but it has become a public safety issue. It is a healthcare issue, and it's a matter of basic human dignity. You should not have to go to jail to access healthcare or mental healthcare, which are both healthcare," Travis County Judge Andy Brown said.

"What I've learned on my journey is that supporting others with housing, stable housing, mental health support services is key to sobriety," Mike, with peer support and Integral Care said.

Tax hike affordability concerns in Travis County

The other side:

There have been affordability concerns, with many entities making up your property tax bill.

"Austin residents are getting taxed to death, and it's not any one entity that's killing us here," Matt Mackowiak, co-founder of Save Austin Now, said.

Commissioner Brigid Shea says this increase is small compared to what taxpayers pay the state and federal governments.

"Obviously, people are struggling with a rising cost of living, but if you look at what's running up the costs for people the most, it's the cost of gas and diesel. People are spending more on filling up their cars every week than this tax increase is in a year," she said.

She says the state is taking a large portion of what taxpayers pay.

"The state is not paying its fair share, so that's the largest portion of people's tax bill and what's driving that up is the State of Texas refusing to pay its fair share and, instead, effectively stealing money from local taxpayers to pay for school districts around the state. So those are the biggest drivers of the affordability crisis," she said.

Lago Vista Mayor Shane Saum speaks against the increase

What they're saying:

Lago Vista Mayor Shane Saum says his residents are paying for increases but not getting the benefits.

"We've paid $13.3 million to Central Health since 2021. We've seen our annual amount that we pay go from $1.3 million in 2021 to $2.77 million in 2026, and now it's going to go up even more, and we don't have any direct services from Central Health here in Lago Vista," he said. "The work that they do is extremely noble and needed. We understand as citizens, every dollar that we send out in taxes is not going to come back to us. But for Lago Vista, there are a lot of programs that we're paying a lot of money for, and we're not getting services."

In response to that, Commissioner Ann Howard says, "the entire county is, if they're eligible based on income and healthcare needs, eligible to access Central Health care services, we just don't have the physical location."

Saum has been vocal at Commissioners Court meetings about his concerns. Saum and Commissioners have scheduled a meeting at the end of October to discuss Central Health having a better presence in Lago Vista.