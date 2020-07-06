Manor police investigating death at agricultural factory

article

The Manor Police Department says it is investigating a death at an agricultural factory.

Police say the incident happened at a factory located at 15908 E. US Highway 290 at around 7:30 a.m.

The factory is owned by Bentoli Agrinutritional Inc. which, according to its website, is a global specialty livestock feed additive supplier.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Manor police say one of the employees became trapped in one of the machines and was pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to see how the incident happened.

Advertisement

Victim services was on scene as police say there were several employees present at the time the incident happened.

The identity of the person who died has not been released at this time but police say he had been an employee with the company for about five years.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS